POWELL — Authorities have charged a Powell man, 40-year-old Christopher S. McKinny, with first-degree sexual assault, alleging that he raped a woman in a downtown parking lot in June.
At a preliminary hearing on July 26, McKinny’s defense attorney questioned the woman’s account and suggested the encounter could have been consensual, but Park County Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah called the prosecutors’ case “very strong.”
As of Wednesday, McKinny remained jailed in Cody, with bail set at $250,000.
The crime reportedly occurred in mid-June. According to the information gathered by police, the woman left a downtown bar sometime after 1:30 a.m., upset about an unrelated incident.
While walking home, she realized another patron from the bar — later identified by police as McKinny — was “walking behind her, trying to console her,” Powell Police Investigator Chris Wallace said in court of the woman’s account. “A conversation began and the next thing [the woman] remembered was being forcefully ‘bent over’ the hood of a van” in the Mountain West Computer parking lot, Wallace wrote in an affidavit.
The woman reportedly said she “shut down” in fear as the man raped her. She then walked to the Powell Police Department and reported being attacked.
The woman reported that she had effectively blacked out during the assault and was unable to recall some details, Wallace recounted. She also said she didn’t know who had attacked her.
At the July 26 hearing, Deputy Park County Prosecuting Attorney said that DNA evidence “makes it almost impossible for Mr. [McKinny] to not be the perpetrator of this sexual assault.”
A conviction for first-degree sexual assault carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison. McKinny is set to be arraigned on Aug. 24 in district court, where he will formally enter a plea to the charge.
From WNE reports
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.