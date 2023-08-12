POWELL — Authorities have charged a Powell man, 40-year-old Christopher S. McKinny, with first-degree sexual assault, alleging that he raped a woman in a downtown parking lot in June.

At a preliminary hearing on July 26, McKinny’s defense attorney questioned the woman’s account and suggested the encounter could have been consensual, but Park County Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah called the prosecutors’ case “very strong.”

