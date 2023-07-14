Black Hills Power crews

Black Hills Energy employees (in the white trucks) work to fix power lines on Otto Road Monday, March 16, 2020, west of Cheyenne. 

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – Black Hills Energy reported that 1,239 customers were affected by Thursday's power outage on Dell Range Boulevard and in the surrounding area.

According to Laurie Farkas, community affairs manager at Black Hills, the areas of the city affected by the outage were north of Dell Range Boulevard, west of Converse Avenue, parts of Buffalo Ridge, east of Powderhouse Road and south of Storey Boulevard.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus