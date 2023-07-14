...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Laramie
County through 600 PM MDT...
At 532 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong
thunderstorm near Warren AFB, or 8 miles west of Cheyenne, moving
east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne, South Greeley, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, Warren Af Base,
Ranchettes, Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 2 and 14.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 350 and 369.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Cheyenne.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Black Hills Energy employees (in the white trucks) work to fix power lines on Otto Road Monday, March 16, 2020, west of Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE – Black Hills Energy reported that 1,239 customers were affected by Thursday's power outage on Dell Range Boulevard and in the surrounding area.
According to Laurie Farkas, community affairs manager at Black Hills, the areas of the city affected by the outage were north of Dell Range Boulevard, west of Converse Avenue, parts of Buffalo Ridge, east of Powderhouse Road and south of Storey Boulevard.
Farkas said the outage was caused by "a third-party underground line strike." She said a customer dug on their property without properly calling the 811 digging helpline beforehand. Preemptive digging like this, which Farkas says is illegal, is becoming more and more common in Cheyenne.
"We have a damage prevention coordinator who is normally based in Casper," Farkas told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday. "The numbers in Cheyenne have gone up significantly. He's spending two days a week in Cheyenne working on nothing but damage prevention, trying to talk to contractors and make sure that (they're safe). And it's not just contractors; we don't want anyone hitting our line, even residential folks.
"We're having to really buckle down on that," she continued. "There's significant fines for people who are caught not digging safely, but sometimes people don't care, or they just don't know the law."
Black Hills said the official range for Thursday's outage was 3:28 p.m. to 6:57 p.m.
The Facebook page for the Walmart at 2032 Dell Range Blvd. contained a post early Thursday evening saying that the store was closed until further notice. By around 7:30 p.m., that evening, the page was updated to tell customers that the business was open again and would return to normal hours Friday morning.
The area of the outage also affected other grocery stores and business in the area, like Target, King Soopers and Natural Grocers. Sources told the WTE that thousands of dollars worth of refrigerated and frozen food items were discarded due to the duration of the power outage. Attempts to reach official sources at these businesses on Friday were unsuccessful.
Anecdotal reports from community members also said power was out at the Frontier Mall, according to SafelyHQ, a website where people can report power outages or other public safety matters in their community.
