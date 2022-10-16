A construction crew works on the Prairie Avenue/Frontier Mall Drive roundabout on Aug. 20, 2020, north of Frontier Mall in Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
CHEYENNE – There will be a partial road closure on Prairie Avenue and the Frontier Mall Drive roundabout starting Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The closure will restrict eastbound traffic along Prairie Avenue and northbound traffic along Frontier Mall Drive.
The reason for this closure is warranty work by the contractor who did the work originally, according to a city news release.
The closure is expected to last approximately two to three weeks.
