Roundabout north of Frontier Mall

A construction crew works on the Prairie Avenue/Frontier Mall Drive roundabout on Aug. 20, 2020, north of Frontier Mall in Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – There will be a partial road closure on Prairie Avenue and the Frontier Mall Drive roundabout starting Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The closure will restrict eastbound traffic along Prairie Avenue and northbound traffic along Frontier Mall Drive.

