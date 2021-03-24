CHEYENNE – The third full week in March is National Poison Prevention Week, dedicated to highlighting the dangers of poisonings for people of all ages, and to promote education and community involvement with poisoning prevention.
This year’s theme is “Prepare, Prevent and Protect.”
How does a community prepare for a poisoning? By keeping the Nebraska Regional Poison Center’s (NRPC) – which includes Wyoming – toll-free phone number, 1-800-222-1222, handy. Text the word “poison” to 797979, and this will automatically be saved in your mobile phone contacts. Always post this 800 number in a visible location in your home, school, work or public area. Because minutes count in a poisoning.
A poison is anything that can harm you if used in the wrong way, by the wrong person and in the wrong amount. Prevent poisoning by checking your home for medicine, personal care items, laundry detergent packets, cleaning supplies, plants and alcohol. Don’t forget the garage, because pesticides, gasoline, motor oil and antifreeze are often stored there.
Keep medicine and all items of concern out of sight or locked up. Read all labels and directions for medication and household product use carefully. Install carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home. Never mix household products together.
Since poisons are all around and can affect anyone, anywhere, at any time, protect people from poisoning by incorporating safe poison prevention measures. Some items you may not think of as being a danger, such as small buttons or disc batteries that are in key fobs, greeting cards and even musical children’s books can choke a child. Keep liquid nicotine and cigarettes away from children. Safety latches that usually lock when you close a cabinet door can keep children away from dangerous household products, but a safer alternative is to store such products including batteries up and out of reach. Always use child-resistant packaging and remember the word “protect” means to keep safe from harm.
Free public education materials are available from NRPC’s website, www.nebraskapoison.com, or by calling the center.