Tad Kilgore

Tad Kilgore

Come next Wednesday, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle begins another evolution that continues to expand the newspaper’s 155-year connection with the local community.

You’ve already heard from us about ongoing challenges with our delivery by carriers, the largest being recruitment. It’s a shortfall many of our readers have keenly felt.

Tad Kilgore is the director of audience and distribution for APG of the Rockies, and is proud to call Cheyenne his home. He can be reached at tkilgore@wyomingnews.com.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus