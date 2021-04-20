SARATOGA – In coming weeks, Medicine Bow National Forest fire personnel are hoping to conduct prescribed burns in the northwest portion of the Sierra Madre Range.
The targeted burns will improve vegetation conditions and wildlife habitat, as well as reduce fire danger by mitigating fuel loading.
Primary burn units this spring include approximately 220 acres in the Divide Peak area and are part of the Divide Peak Prescribed Burn Project. Located on the northern end of the Sierra Madres in Carbon Co., this project area is nearly 1,600 acres and includes multiple years of spring/fall burning.
The burn units are located on National Forest System lands managed by the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District, approximately 25 miles southwest of Saratoga. Smoke from the prescribed fires will likely be visible from Baggs and Saratoga.
U.S. Forest Service fire crews will monitor the burn areas until all fires are completely out. Staff will primarily use drip torches to carry out the burning. Necessary smoke permits will be obtained from the state of Wyoming and adhered to throughout the project.
Daily decisions to burn will be dependent on fuel and weather condition alignment. For the most up-to-date information pertaining to exact dates, times and locations, follow the Medicine Bow National Forest official social media pages: @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook, or contact Central Zone Fire Management Officer Flavio Gallegos at 307-745-2373 or Jerod DeLay, Fuels Assistant Zone Management Officer, at 307-745-2497.