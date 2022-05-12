Flags at half-staff
CHEYENNE – At the direction of President Joe Biden, Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and state of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide beginning immediately.

Flags will continue to be lowered until sunset on Monday, May 16, as a mark of respect and remembrance of the 1 million American lives lost to COVID-19.

The president's proclamation read, in part:

"Today, we mark a tragic milestone: 1 million American lives lost to COVID-19. One million empty chairs around the dinner table. Each an irreplaceable loss. Each leaving behind a family, a community, and a Nation forever changed because of this pandemic. Jill and I pray for each of them.

"As a Nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow. To heal, we must remember. We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible. In remembrance, let us draw strength from each other as fellow Americans. For while we have been humbled, we never give up. We can and will do this together as the United States of America."

