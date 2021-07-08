CHEYENNE – President Joe Biden recently appointed Gov. Mark Gordon to the Council of Governors.
Gordon is one of nine governors appointed to a two-year term by the president to the bipartisan council, which was authorized and required by the National Defense Authorization Act in 2008 under then-President George W. Bush.
The council serves as the lead forum to strengthen partnerships between the federal government and state governments to better protect the nation from threats to our homeland security and all types of hazards, according to a news release.
The council focuses on matters of homeland security; homeland defense; civil support; synchronization and integration of state and federal military activities in the United States; and other matters of mutual interest, including those involving the National Guard. And it includes leaders across the federal government.
The council also includes Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, co-chair; Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, co-chair; Delaware Gov. John Carney; Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards; Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; Oregon Gov. Kate Brown; Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott. These nine newly appointed governors will join Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.