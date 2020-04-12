WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Saturday, President Donald Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the state of Wyoming, and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic beginning Jan. 20.
Federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas in the state impacted by COVID-19.
Pete Gaynor, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has named Lee K. dePalo as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas, according to a news release.
Additional designations may be made at a later date, if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.