CHEYENNE – As a friendly reminder, city and local health officials ask residents to flush only the three P’s down the toilet: pee, pooh and TP (toilet paper).
Flushing baby wipes, cleaning wipes, paper towels, napkins, tissues or any other paper products may result in a sewer backup in your home and/or your neighbors’ home.
With the current toilet paper shortage, it might be tempting to flush other paper items out of necessity, but stop and put those other items in the trash, not the toilet.
Paper towels, wipes, napkins, tissues, etc., will plug the sewer lines in your home, sewer mains and pumps that carry sewage away from customers to treatment plants. Even with frequent maintenance, items like wipes, paper towels, napkins and tissues are causing sewer issues and backups.
Please do your part to prevent sewer backups. Only the three P’s – pee, pooh and TP (toilet paper) – down the toilet.