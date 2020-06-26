CHEYENNE – The primary election is not until Aug. 18, but voters may cast their ballot early starting Thursday, July 2, when the Laramie County Clerk opens the polling place in the atrium of the county building at 309 W. 20th St. in Cheyenne.
Clerk Debra Lee said the atrium polling site will be open to voters from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, from July 2 through Aug. 17, with the exception of legal holidays. Voters will enter the atrium door on Carey Avenue to vote or register. Signage will be posted to direct voters.
Lee said voters should expect some differences this year – there’s new voting equipment, and voters will cast their ballots under measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We are working to help provide a safe and healthy environment for voters and election judges,” Lee said. Signage on social distancing will be in the voting area, poll workers will have personal protective equipment, and protocols are in place to provide a sanitary voting experience.
“Voters can expect to see election officials equipped with personal protective equipment like masks and face shields. Each voter will receive a single-use, disposal tool to mark their touchscreen ballot and voting machines will be regularly sanitized,” Lee said.
The Laramie County Clerk’s office is also setting up a Voter Service Center for those who just want to register, update their registration or request an absentee ballot. The Voter Service Center, open weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 2 through Aug. 3, is located in Room 1200 of the county building, north of the atrium. Registrants are asked to bring their Wyoming driver’s license, if they have one. Other accepted documents are any valid government-issued ID including military ID, U.S. passport, student ID or driving license from other state.
Requirements for voter registration include U.S. citizenship, Laramie County residency, age 18 by the date of the election, not adjudicated mentally incompetent, and if convicted of a felony, voting rights must have been restored. Restoration of voting rights is automatic for first-time nonviolent felons who completed their supervision or were discharged from an institution on or after Jan. 1, 2010.
The clerk’s office is also mailing out absentee ballots to the more than 8,000 voters who have requested them. Lee said voters who want to vote at home by mail ballot may call the election office 307-633-4242 or email election@laramiecountyclerk.com. Voters must include ABSENTEE BALLOT in the subject line, provide their name as it appears on the voter registration list, date of birth, residential address in the county, mailing address, party affiliation and contact telephone number.
Lee noted there are three types of ballots for the primary election – Democratic, Republican and unaffiliated. Voters will receive the ballot matching their voter registration. Voters who wish to change party affiliation must complete a new voter registration application, either at the Voter Service Center or at a polling site prior to voting.
Voters can download and view a sample ballot and get information on their voting districts by entering their address on the County Clerk’s webpage at https://maps.laramiecounty.com/myrep/. The site displays the three types of ballots.
A public test of voting machines in advance of early voting takes place Wednesday, July 1, at 10 a.m. in the atrium. Candidates, political parties, and the public are invited to observe the test and familiarize themselves with the new voting machines.
For more information on elections or voter registration, visit https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/ or call the election office of the county clerk at 307-633-4242.