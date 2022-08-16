Meghan Deisch, daughter of Tammy Deisch, holds a sign in support of her mother along Yellowstone Road near Dell Range Boulevard in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Deisch stands beside her daughter, Emerson, 8 months old. Deisch has stood on the sidewalk three times Tuesday, and says that each time, she received about 100 honks in support of her mother, Tammy Deisch. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Meghan Deisch, daughter of Tammy Deisch, holds a sign in support of her mother along Yellowstone Road near Dell Range Boulevard in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Deisch stands beside her daughter, Emerson, 8 months old. Deisch has stood on the sidewalk three times Tuesday, and says that each time, she received about 100 honks in support of her mother, Tammy Deisch. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Amanda Gonzales picks up an “I voted” sticker at the Storey Gym polling location in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Charity Cohick-Halye, far left, stands in line with her daughter, Raelynne, and waits her turn to vote outside of Storey Gym, in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Although the U.S. House race was generating lots of national attention, local voters said it wasn’t the only reason they turned out to make their voices heard Tuesday.
Turnout was strong, according to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s observations at polling sites and to a local official. Even before voting ended for this primary, more ballots had been submitted this year than in the previous two primaries.
Lifelong Cheyenne resident Jennifer Kitts said she thinks it’s better to voice her opinion at the ballot box than on social media.
“I’m just a voter,” said Kitts, adding that the high-profile battle between incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Donald Trump-endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman was no more important to her than school funding. “I think the issues are important, and if you don’t vote, you don’t get to complain,” Kitts said.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee reported 10,637 voters had cast their ballots at the seven vote centers. Of those, 10,078 submitted Republican ballots, 499 were Democrats, and 60 were unaffiliated. The total number of voters had nearly doubled since noon, when Lee reported 5,803 voters.
As of the end of the day Monday, 12,645 voters had voted early or returned their absentee ballots to Lee’s office, she said. In 2018, the last non-presidential election year, 22,158 ballots were cast in federal and state races. That means that with three hours left until polls closed at 7 p.m., voter turnout had exceeded that year’s final total by 1,124.
In 2020, a total of 21,965 Laramie County voters participated in the primary election.
Frank Raya was one of many people who said they vote every time. Standing in a long line of people that snaked along the sidewalk between Storey Gym and the Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building as the workday waned, Raya said, “Everyone should vote. It’s our right.”
Although he would have voted Tuesday regardless of whose name was on the ballot, Raya said the Cheney-Hageman race was extra motivation.
“The main reason I’m here is to get Cheney back,” the Cheyenne resident said of his goal to keep her in office for another term. “I’m not a Trumpster, and I don’t support anyone who thinks the (2020) election was stolen.”
A few feet away, Lindsey Sears said the opposite was true for her. Although she is a regular voter, her main reason for voting now was “getting Cheney out of office.”
“She’s been a disappointment,” Sears said. “She didn’t listen to the Wyoming people, and I think that’s most important.”
In addition to the federal race, Sears said she thinks education is critical, which is why she was ready to vote for current State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder. She said she thinks he has done a good job since being appointed by Gov. Mark Gordon to replace Jillian Balow, who moved to Virginia to take a similar position.
Democrat Stacey McReynolds was eager to show support for her favorite candidate, Lynnette Grey Bull, who is one of her party’s contenders for the state’s lone U.S. House seat.
McReynolds said she has been sharing everything the Northern Arapaho candidate has posted on Facebook because “she is so smart, and I really like what she says.” It wasn’t just that race that brought her out to vote now.
“Every vote counts,” McReynolds said. “I think it might not go the way I would like, but if you don’t (vote), how would you know?”
Before the start of this year’s primary, Laramie County had 46,249 registered voters, according to the clerk’s office. Wyoming is one of 19 states, plus the District of Columbia, that allow voters to register and cast ballots on Election Day.
Brian Martin is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s managing editor. He can be reached by email at bmartin@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @briankmartin.