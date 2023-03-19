APTOPIX Election 2022 Wyoming House

Election judge Marion Yoder hands out “I voted” stickers at a polling place in Cheyenne on Aug. 16, 2022. A new Wyoming law that seeks to curtail “crossover voting” could cause some confusion among voters in the next primary election.

 Thomas Peipert/Associated Press

Jackson Hole News&Guide

JACKSON — On July 21, 2000, Dick Cheney went to the Teton County Clerk’s Office to fill out a voter registration form, as ABC News filmed and other national media later swarmed.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus