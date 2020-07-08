CHEYENNE – Wyoming prison officials announced Wednesday that all inmates in the state’s correctional facilities will be tested at least once for COVID-19 starting next week.
While there have been devastating COVID-19 outbreaks in other prisons nationwide, Wyoming is one of two states, along with Hawaii, that has yet to report a positive COVID-19 case among its prison population, according to data compiled by the Marshall Project.
State Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, in a news conference Wednesday afternoon, credited the WDOC policies put in place in mid-March, including suspension of in-person visitations, for the lack of any positives.
“The impetus to test now is based on a lot of factors: increased availability of testing, the fact that we are seeing increasing cases across the state, and just a more proactive way to be able to prevent cases and outbreaks in the facilities,” Harrist said.
WDOC Director Bob Lampert, in a statement, said the state wants to maintain its status as one of only two without an inmate testing positive. The plan from his department also includes one-time testing for all state and contract employees at the five facilities.
“Once our baseline is established, we will institute ongoing surveillance testing in the same manner as nursing homes in order to maintain the safest possible living and work environment,” Lampert said.
The rollout of the testing plan comes a few days after prison officials announced that more than 100 WDOC inmates previously housed in facilities in Mississippi and Nebraska have been returned to Wyoming. Harrist said Wednesday that all of those inmates were tested for COVID-19 as they were brought back into the state.
During the news conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Mark Gordon also provided small updates on a few of the state’s ongoing issues.
Upcoming budget cuts
After instructing state agencies last month to prepare for severe cuts to the state’s 2021-22 biennium budget, Gordon said Wednesday that he will be reviewing proposed cuts with his staff over the next few days.
While state agencies are looking to cut up to 20% in total, the first round of cuts will include about half of those reductions. The specifics of those cuts likely won’t be announced until next week, but on Wednesday, Gordon offered an indication of which areas will take the hardest hits.
“Some of these things I’ll mention now that are on the list: funding for things like mental health, sex offender programs, children, elder care, industrial siting for DEQ, travel out of state for some of our agencies,” Gordon said. “These are some of the many, very difficult choices that we’ll have to make, and there will be reductions in force.”
With the state facing a projected $1.5 billion revenue hit in the next two years, Gordon said there are “no other alternatives” to handle the unprecedented situation. The initial cuts will likely be announced in the coming weeks, though Gordon added the second round of cuts “will be even harder.”
“With the cuts that we’ve really talked about here, they’re getting close to the bone – in some cases, we really are talking about the bone,” Gordon said in the press conference. “I don’t look forward to any of this.”
Occidental land deal
The governor also offered a few details regarding state leaders’ decision this week to submit an initial bid to Occidental Petroleum for roughly 5 million acres of property and mineral rights in southern parts of the state.
As he has previously when discussing the deal, the governor reiterated that the return on investment will guide the state’s decision-making moving forward. The property and its assets would be paid for through the state’s investment funds, which cannot be used for immediate budgeting purposes.
Upon submitting the bid with Occidental, Gordon said the state anticipates a quick response from the Houston-based oil company, which first acquired the assets from Anadarko Petroleum during their merger last year.
If Wyoming is deemed the successful bidder, the five statewide elected leaders, as the members of the State Loan and Investment Board, would meet again to consider authorizing the final purchase agreement. Before the board would hold that meeting, four additional public hearings – one statewide and one each in Carbon, Sweetwater and Uinta counties – will be held, according to the governor.
Gordon said he would want to hold those hearings “in relatively short order” should the state advance in negotiations.
State leaders remain unsure of who else has bid on the assets, but the governor mentioned a few possibilities during the news conference.
“We’ve heard that there may be a Canadian pension fund that might be looking at it. People have speculated (about) Michael Bloomberg – I don’t know if that’s true or not,” Gordon said. “There’s a whole host of rumors out there about who might have been bidding on it, but we just don’t know.”