CHEYENNE – Recent fundraising and monetary donations will help the Wyoming Department of Transportation complete a critical wildlife project on Interstate 25, according to a WYDOT news release.

The project has received more than $300,000 in donations, thanks, in part, to recent fundraising efforts through the WYldlife Fund and Muley Fanatic Foundation, including donations from the Knobloch Family Foundation, Williams Energy Foundation, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, among others.


