CHEYENNE – Pro-life advocates who were denied intervention in the state's ongoing abortion court battle have appealed the decision to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Teton County District Court was notified by applicants Right to Life of Wyoming, Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, and House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, on Friday. They argue they have a stake in the Johnson v. Wyoming case, in which plaintiffs are challenging two abortion bans passed during the most recent legislative session.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus