CHEYENNE — The Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last June was the easy part.

For pro-life supporters, the real battle is making an impact at the state level, especially in Wyoming.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus