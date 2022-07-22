CHEYENNE – New long-term help is now available for Wyoming residents who are struggling to afford the high-speed internet services they need to stay connected to family members, friends, health care providers, work and so much more.

Applications are now being accepted for the Affordable Connectivity Program, a $14.2 billion federal program created late last year as part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

