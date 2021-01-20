LARAMIE – As part of its monthly People’s Review: Live! online series, the nonpartisan Equality State Policy Center will host a panel consisting of state legislative leaders and a prominent Wyoming economist to discuss whether the current state budget adequately aligns with the priorities, values and needs of Wyomingites.
The roundtable discussion, “Does the Wyoming State Budget Reflect Our Values?,” will take place from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, via Zoom. The event is free and open to the public, and people can register online at https://equalitystate.org/the-peoples-review/ to receive an invitation to join live.
As Wyoming leaders grapple with how to balance the state’s budget in the face of significant shortfalls and diminishing revenue streams, they face a series of choices that will have on-the-ground consequences for the people and communities of Wyoming for years to come.
Late last year, Gov. Mark Gordon proposed a budget with what he called “devastating” cuts. Despite being roughly $1 billion smaller than the budget the Legislature approved just two years earlier, the proposal would still not be lean enough to make up for severe shortfalls projected in the coming years.
“Does the Wyoming State Budget Reflect Our Values?” will feature former Speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives Steve Harshman, House Minority Whip Andi Clifford, co-chair of the Senate Revenue Committee Cale Case and University of Wyoming economics professor Rob Godby.