CHEYENNE – The Programs and Facilities office inside the Kiwanis Community House at 4603 Lions Park Drive will reopen to the public on March 1.
Office hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Masks are required in the building, and members of the public are asked to maintain six feet of social distancing from others.
The Program and Facilities office is currently closed to the public and open by appointment only through Feb. 26.
The Programs and Facilities office is the main hub to register for recreation adult sports, recreation youth sports, and general activities such as horsemanship, tai chi, yoga, taekwondo, recreation gymnastics and child care programs. The office also accommodates facility rentals for park shelters, the Kiwanis Community House, Youth Activity & Community Center, Pioneer Park Center and other athletic facilities around town.
The Programs and Facilities Division can be reached at 307-637-6423. Additional information can also be found online at www.cheyennerec.org/facility-rentals.