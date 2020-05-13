CHEYENNE – Worn-out thermoplastic markings in various locations throughout southeastern Wyoming will be replaced by crews with S&L Industrial and the Wyoming Department of Transportation starting todayWednesday, May 13.
Left- and right-turn arrows, lane-drop arrows, crosswalk striping and stop bars for areas like railroad crossings are some examples of roadway markings that are made with thermoplastic. The plastic markings last longer than paint, make intersections safer and reduce the amount of maintenance needed.
Weather permitting, the majority of the replacements will be occurring first in Cheyenne, followed by Laramie and then crews will wrap up in Sinclair.
The thermoplastic replacement locations are below:
Laramie County
• Various intersections along Wyoming Highway 212 (College Drive), including the Interstate 25 interchange
• Various intersections along U.S. Highway 30 (Lincolnway) including at on- and off-ramps to Interstate 80 and I-25
• The I-25 and Randall interchange
• Various markings along U.S. Highway 85, WYO 219, WYO 210 and WYO 211
Albany County
• The Snowy Range Road intersection of WYO 230 in Laramie, as well as some markings west of the Laramie area
• Various markings on U.S. Highway 287 in northern Laramie, as well as some markings south of the Laramie area
• Various locations in intersections along U.S. Highway 30 (Grand Avenue) in Laramie
Motorists should anticipate potential delays from short lane closures, large equipment and other activity in and around the intersections.