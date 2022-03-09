...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM
MST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Periods of snow continuing through tonight. Additional
accumulations less than one inch. Dangerous wind chills as low
as 25 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming into the northern Nebraska
Panhandle.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may remain hazardous due to to icy roadways and
reduced visibilities in snow showers. Dangerously low wind
chills can lead to frostbite in 15 minutes or less if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing,
knit hat, and mittens.
Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe will address the Wyoming Republican Party's state convention in Sheridan May 7, the organization has announced. Screenshot of an online invitation taken on March 9, 2022.
CHEYENNE – Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe will address the Wyoming Republican Party's state convention in Sheridan May 7, the organization has announced.
O’Keefe will be the keynote speaker for the convention, the political party said Tuesday. "His organizations (which also include Project Veritas Action) are dedicated to investigating corruption, dishonesty, waste and fraud in public institutions and the private sector."
Tickets for a presentation with a question-and-answer session will go on sale soon for $20 each, the Wyoming Republican Party said. "Additional details about cost and location for evening sessions will be released soon."