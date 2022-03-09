Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe will address the Wyoming Republican Party's state convention in Sheridan May 7, the organization has announced. Screenshot of an online invitation taken on March 9, 2022.

CHEYENNE – Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe will address the Wyoming Republican Party's state convention in Sheridan May 7, the organization has announced.

O’Keefe will be the keynote speaker for the convention, the political party said Tuesday. "His organizations (which also include Project Veritas Action) are dedicated to investigating corruption, dishonesty, waste and fraud in public institutions and the private sector."

Tickets for a presentation with a question-and-answer session will go on sale soon for $20 each, the Wyoming Republican Party said. "Additional details about cost and location for evening sessions will be released soon."

Tickets will be sold at www.wyoming.gop.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus