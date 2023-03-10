Sen. Bo Biteman

Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, asks a question during a meeting of the Senate Education Committee on Jan. 25 at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. Instead of refunding property taxes to certain qualifying residents, Biteman, and others, wanted to reduce the assessment rate for the “all other property” tax class, which includes residential.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Of the more than a dozen bills aimed at providing residential property tax relief, Wyoming lawmakers settled on three: one to expand an existing refund program for low- and middle-income homeowners and two to lay the groundwork for more ambitious future reforms.

Several lawmakers expressed disappointment that the Legislature didn’t do more to address what many said was their constituents’ top concern. Some were specifically upset that higher earners won’t see a property tax cut anytime soon.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus