CHEYENNE – Property tax relief for Wyoming citizens will be the topic of Thursday's teletown hall, presented by AARP Wyoming.

At 3:30 p.m. that day, state Senate President Dan Dockstader and Wyoming Department of Revenue Director Brenda Henson will discuss the Wyoming Property Tax Refund Program, who can take part and a general overview of why the Legislature passed the measure earlier this year.

AARP Wyoming will dial out to a segment of its membership starting around 3:25 p.m.Thursday. If you do not receive a call, but wish to join the presentation, call 1-855-274-1448.

Wyoming’s Property Tax Relief Refund program’s website went live on April 15, allowing residents to apply for 2021 refunds until June 6. The program’s qualification requirements include:

  • Wyoming resident for at least five years;
  • The refund may be requested for the applicant’s primary residence only;
  • The applicant must meet income requirements, which vary by county;
  • and total assets of the applicant are less than $133,651 per adult household member. 

Before applying for a property tax relief refund, applicants will need copies of: their property tax bill; tax receipts; verification of all income sources, such as an IRS 1040; pension/IRA and or, Social Security benefits for all household members.

For more information, including a program brochure, a property tax refund application, information on median household income and property tax calculations, go to the Department of Revenue’s website, https://revenue.wyo.gov/divisions/administrative-services/property-tax-refund-program.

For more information on the teletown hall, contact Tom Lacock at 307-432-5802 or tlacock@aarp.org.

