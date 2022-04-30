CHEYENNE – Property tax relief for Wyoming citizens will be the topic of Thursday's teletown hall, presented by AARP Wyoming.
At 3:30 p.m. that day, state Senate President Dan Dockstader and Wyoming Department of Revenue Director Brenda Henson will discuss the Wyoming Property Tax Refund Program, who can take part and a general overview of why the Legislature passed the measure earlier this year.
AARP Wyoming will dial out to a segment of its membership starting around 3:25 p.m.Thursday. If you do not receive a call, but wish to join the presentation, call 1-855-274-1448.
Wyoming’s Property Tax Relief Refund program’s website went live on April 15, allowing residents to apply for 2021 refunds until June 6. The program’s qualification requirements include:
Wyoming resident for at least five years;
The refund may be requested for the applicant’s primary residence only;
The applicant must meet income requirements, which vary by county;
and total assets of the applicant are less than $133,651 per adult household member.
Before applying for a property tax relief refund, applicants will need copies of: their property tax bill; tax receipts; verification of all income sources, such as an IRS 1040; pension/IRA and or, Social Security benefits for all household members.