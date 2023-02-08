Wyoming Senate Chamber

The Senate chamber is shown during the 67th Wyoming Legislature in the state Capitol on Jan. 18, 2023. Senate President Ogden Driskill said he approved of how the Senate and House have worked through the supplemental budget this year. 

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Rising home values have resulted in especially burdensome property taxes lately, especially for Wyoming residents on fixed incomes.

Lawmakers responded by filing more than a dozen bills aimed at property tax relief this session. They target everything from tax exemptions, to assessment values, to refund and deferral programs.

