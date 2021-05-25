CASPER – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency has announced an initiative to quantify the climate benefits of Conservation Reserve Program contracts.
This multi-year effort will enable USDA to better target CRP toward climate outcomes and improve existing models and conservation planning tools, while supporting USDA’s goal of putting American agriculture and forestry at the center of climate-smart solutions to address climate change.
“CRP is a powerful tool for implementing voluntary, measurable conservation outcomes to mitigate the impacts of climate change,” said Jodene Johnson, acting FSA State Executive Director in Wyoming. “Nearly 21 million acres currently enrolled in the program prevent the equivalent of more than 12 million tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere. Further quantifying program benefits will allow us to better target CRP to achieve continued climate wins across environmentally sensitive lands while strengthening our modeling and conservation planning resources for all producers.”
FSA has historically worked with partners to identify Monitoring, Assessment and Evaluation projects to quantify CRP environmental benefits to water quality and quantity, wildlife and rural economies. The agency will now invest $10 million through this program to measure and monitor the soil carbon sequestration and other climate and environmental benefits of conservation practices over the life of CRP contracts.
USDA is seeking proposals for projects to survey, sample and measure the climate benefits of land enrolled in the following CRP practice types over time. USDA is looking for areas with predominately perennial grass with legumes and shrubs, depending on the practice; trees; or a wetland, including both mineral and organic soils and both floodplain and non-floodplain wetlands.
A project can cover one or more of the above practice types and should be for a three- to five-year term, with the potential for renewal. Projects should be a minimum of $1 million and not exceed $9 million.
Applications are welcome from all types of organizations, including public, private and nonprofit institutions. Project proposals can be from a single entity or from a group of partners who coordinate efforts. The deadline for proposals is July 2. Visit https://tinyurl.com/v4mrs85w for more information.