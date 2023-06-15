CHEYENNE — A state legislative committee took action Wednesday after members were made aware of the risks for the state associated with a proposed Bureau of Land Management public lands rule.
Lawmakers on the Select Federal Natural Resource Management Committee voted to send a letter in opposition to the rule as a part of the 75-day public comment period ending June 20. It will join efforts taken by Wyoming’s congressional delegation, such as U.S. Sen. John Barrasso taking the lead on legislation intended to force the BLM to withdraw the rule.
Adam Stewart, legislative director of the office of Republican U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, informed legislators about the new conservation and landscape health rule that was proposed April 3 and how BLM would have several new authorities granted to it.
“These authorities include the ability to lease lands under new and vaguely defined conservation leases, expedite designations of new areas of critical environmental concern, or ACEC’s for short, apply land health standards to public lands and incorporate new standards when evaluating traditional multiple-use decisions,” he said. “So, let me be clear, Sen. Lummis believes this proposal is a radical departure from the law, and flies in the face of five decades of public land management.
“This rule would stretch the original intent and meaning of FLMPA (Federal Land Management and Policy Act) beyond recognition.”
Lummis’s legislative director said, under the law, Congress requires the BLM to manage public lands under the principles of multiple use and sustained yield, “but more specifically defines principle or major uses as limited to mineral exploration and production, livestock grazing, rights of way, fish and wildlife development, recreation and timber.” He added that conservation as a use with a narrow definition only encompassing restoration and protective actions was an attempt to avoid “their clear responsibility to manage the land for multiple use and sustained yield.”
A conservation lease, according to the BLM, is “a land-use authorization that the BLM can issue to an external entity to help achieve restoration or mitigation outcomes on public lands. The proposed rule treats it as a tool, not a requirement. The conservation lease would be proposed by a third party, and the BLM has discretion to decide whether and how a lease would be an appropriate tool to achieve restoration or mitigation.”
But Stewart said the proposal appeared to be an attempt by the BLM to sidestep both the FLMPA, as well as statutory mandates in the Mineral Leasing Act, the 1872 Mining Law and the Taylor Grazing Act.
He shared a similar view as the Wyoming Public Lands Council, which said by elevating conservation as a “use” under the FLMPA, “BLM has created a route to remove all uses from the landscape through the use of conservation leases.”
“While no other use has the ability to remove another use from the landscape, conservation leases ‘would not override valid existing rights or preclude other, subsequent authorizations, so long as those subsequent authorizations are compatible with the conservation use.’”
The Public Lands Council stands in opposition of the proposed rule alongside Wyoming’s federal delegation and said in an analysis that it “makes clear that valid and existing rights — other multiple uses — will be held hostage to conservation leases: a clear violation of the multiple-use mandate.”
Their analysis also argues the rule provides a definition of conservation that is limited to “restoration and protection,” instead of the active management of the landscape.
“BLM has hampered their own ability to conduct meaningful, ongoing management of landscapes,” council officials stated. “The definition further makes it clear that BLM believes that removing multiple use from the landscape is necessary in order to conduct restoration and protection, a stark departure from the agency’s management directive.”
Wyoming Stock Growers Association vice president Jim Magagna used the council’s analysis for his presentation to the select committee and criticized both the impacts of the rule and the alleged failure to follow proper procedures and laws in developing the rule to begin with.
He said he sees the possibility that leases designated for agriculture may be canceled out by conservation leases, or constrained in some manner, adding it is a huge threat to the ag industry.
“One of my fears if this is implemented, apart from all the other things that we’re concerned about how it will operate, is that it will tend over time to destroy the conservation ethic,” Magagna added. “If I’m out there grazing all the time, and I’ve taken responsibility for what happens, suddenly someone else is out there that’s going to handle conservation. Over time, I’m going to lose my commitment to conservation that I’m no longer responsible for.”
There was unanimity in the testimony from other organizations such as the Petroleum Association of Wyoming and the Wyoming County Commissioners Association.
PAW regulatory affairs director Colin McKee said the intent of the rule was to remove productive uses from federal lands, and the oil industry wouldn’t go untouched.
“It’s not very hard to contemplate a situation where a group requests a conservation lease on federal subsurface acres, making an argument perhaps that the extraction of minerals will exacerbate climate change, which has effects to federal lands. And the best use for those minerals is under a conservation purpose,” McKee said. “So, we have concerns about what this will do to both private property surface acres and access to federal minerals.”
Stakeholders made it clear they were not speaking out against conservation and land health by pushing back against the proposed BLM public lands rule.
“I think many of our Eastern friends don’t quite understand the challenges and difficulties that federal land management — in particular, radical changes in that management — bring to our state and local governments, as far as revenues go to funding our schools, providing critical transportation, infrastructure and, of course, managing our wildlife and recreation resources,” Stewart said.
“No one loves public lands more than those who live, work and recreate on those lands. In our state and in these Western states, we want to see healthy lands, and we don’t believe this rule is accomplishing that goal. In fact, the opposite.”
He encouraged legislators to get involved in the fight against the rule, and committee members were receptive as they weighed the impact on their constituents.
“I don’t want to not ask a question here, but it looks like a bait-and-switch operation,” said Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, during the meeting. “The federal government’s coming in, saying they’re going to use it for this purpose, and that trumps other purposes. And basically, I think at the end of the day, it would look like it converts it to wilderness, or converts it into an area where we do not have multiple use.”
However, the BLM doesn’t see it this way. Officials say on the agency’s website that it would promote restoration of the lands and waters, provide for balanced, responsible development and conserve the best intact, healthy landscapes.
“The proposal does not change the BLM’s multiple-use mission — indeed, it will ensure the BLM’s ability to deliver it in the future,” according to the agency’s statement. “Energy development, mining, grazing, timber, outdoor recreation and other uses will continue. The proposal does not undermine any existing valid rights or require the use of conservation leasing.”
This is not the outlook the federal agency will receive in the letter sent out by the Select Federal Natural Resource Management Committee before the public comment period ends next week.