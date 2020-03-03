CHEYENNE – A proposed amendment to Wyoming’s 2021-22 biennium budget bill would help state lawmakers cover the cost of child care expenses incurred as a result of serving in the Legislature.
The proposed amendment to the Senate’s budget bill would offer a stipend of up to $500 per quarter to legislators who have children under the age of 12.
The proposal is the result of a growing recognition in Wyoming – and nationwide – that there are numerous barriers to entry for women and parents of young children who might be interested in running for office, but who are currently unable to serve because of the extra costs their families would incur.
Chris Merrill, executive director of the Equality State Policy Center, said this proposed child care stipend wouldn’t solve the problem for many families, but it would be a positive step in the right direction.
“Helping cover the costs of child care should be part of the solution and it should help open the door for a more diverse range of candidates to seek and serve in State Legislature,” Merrill said in a news release.
The Wyoming Legislature currently does not reflect the diversity of Wyoming’s overall population. Some examples:
The average age of a Wyoming legislator is 58; the average age of a Wyomingite is 37.
Wyoming’s population is about 50% women; the Wyoming Legislature, however, is only about 15% women.
Very few parents of young children are state representatives or senators.
There are currently no single parents serving in the Legislature; about one-third of all children under 12 in Wyoming live in a single-parent household.
Merrill said it’s important for the Wyoming Legislature to consider solutions like this to help the body become a better reflection of the citizens of the Equality State.