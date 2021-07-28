WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, introduced S.2506, the Tree Spiking Mitigation Act.
This legislation intends to reduce the dangers that trees spiked by eco-terrorists pose to firefighters, loggers and sawmill workers.
“Tree spiking is a disturbing and dangerous eco-terrorist tactic meant to intimidate, injure, or kill fellow Americans,” said Barrasso. “Many trees that were spiked decades ago remain standing on our public lands, including trees spiked in the 1989 Post Office timber sale on the Clearwater National Forest. Our legislation will reduce the threat of these old spikes. Forestry workers, including our firefighters, loggers, and mill workers, deserve to know they are safe from the life-threatening risk of tree spikes.”
The Tree Spiking Mitigation Act would direct the U.S. Forest Service and the Department of the Interior, working through the Bureau of Land Management, to work together to detect, identify, and mitigate tree spikes on National Forests and public lands; and have these agencies update safety guidelines and protocols to include the awareness, detection, identification and mitigation of tree spikes.