While defending her view that LGBTQ people have a right to arm and protect themselves, Laramie Democrat Rep. Karlee Provenza apologized on Monday for “failing to recognize the potential impact” of a meme she posted on social media that some have criticized as being an invitation for violence.

The meme, which the House Minority Whip posted Friday on Instagram in recognition of the international Transgender Day of Visibility, depicts an older woman pointing a scoped rifle with the caption “Auntie Fa Says protect trans folks against fascists and bigots!” She’s wearing the colors of the transgender flag.

