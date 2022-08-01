These are the members of the Wyoming Public Service Commission, pictured from left to right: Deputy Chairman Mike Robinson, Chairman Chris Petrie and Commissioner Mary Throne. Photo taken during the commissioners' April 5, 2022, meeting. Jonathan Make/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The Wyoming Public Service Commission's name and state seal. Photo taken after the commissioners' April 5, 2022, meeting. Jonathan Make/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The local power company's plan to build high-voltage transmission lines is going to get a public hearing in the coming weeks.
The Wyoming Public Service Commission announced Friday the July 22 notice and order had been issued. In that formal document, the PSC set Monday, Aug. 22, at 9 a.m. in the commission's hearing room, as the start time. The agency is located at 2515 Warren Ave., Suite 300.
The power line project sometimes goes by the name Ready Wyoming. Black Hills Energy, which is called Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Co. locally, says the initiative will cost $258 million, "which will be funded with internally generated funds and short-term borrowing from the Black Hills Corporation utility money pool," the agency recounted. The firm estimates $130 million-plus in customer cost savings from the project over its first 15 years.
The company wants to start construction in next year's first quarter, with the project in full service by the end of 2025. It involves a new substation, two replacement ones and three 230-kilovolt transmission lines in Converse, Goshen, Laramie and Platte counties in Wyoming and in Nebraska's Scotts Bluff County.
Powder River Energy, Holly Frontier, Dyno Nobel, Microsoft and others had requested the hearing. As previously reported, such entities can take part in the PSC proceedings.
The hearing could be a multi-day affair. It is "scheduled through Aug. 25 at our hearing room in Cheyenne," wrote the regulatory body's chief counsel, John Burbridge, in a Friday email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.