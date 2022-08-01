CHEYENNE – The local power company's plan to build high-voltage transmission lines is going to get a public hearing in the coming weeks.

The Wyoming Public Service Commission announced Friday the July 22 notice and order had been issued. In that formal document, the PSC set Monday, Aug. 22, at 9 a.m. in the commission's hearing room, as the start time. The agency is located at 2515 Warren Ave., Suite 300.

