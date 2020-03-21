CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday telling district and circuit courts to suspend most in-person proceedings, and asked courts to conduct most business via telephone or video conferencing.
The order told courts to implement these changes from March 18 through April 10 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, Chief Justice Michael Davis also announced that the Supreme Court will enact its Wyoming Judicial Branch Respiratory Disease Pandemic Plan. This means the Supreme Court will be closed to public access, and only court employees will be allowed inside.
People can request access to the Supreme Court for specific purposes and can contact the clerk’s office.
“We are fortunate that our branch has invested in video technology and upgraded our hardware in recent years so that we can perform many judicial functions remotely,” Davis said in a news release.
Laramie County District Court is still continuing to hold criminal proceedings, but has limited public access to the courtrooms. Media is still allowed to attend court proceedings.
Civil proceedings are being rescheduled in courts, and a lot of work is being done remotely to ensure no one’s rights are violated.
Court proceedings that are still allowed to continue are: most criminal hearings to protect the constitutional rights of defendants; bond-related issues for people who are incarcerated; any trial that was already in progress when the order was issued; proceedings pertaining to abuse relief, such as child protection or protection orders; proceedings related to COVID-19, and any other exceptions approved by the Supreme Court chief justice or deemed necessary by a judge.
The Supreme Court had also previously canceled its oral arguments scheduled for last week, and had decided to proceed with the cases via the briefs submitted to the court.
Public access attorney Bruce Moats said there is a First Amendment right of access to court proceedings to protect the public’s interest, as well as those who are in the criminal justice system. However, the First Amendment right isn’t absolute.
Courts are already allowed to close certain proceedings under certain conditions, such as suppression hearings. Moats said in light of the pandemic, he thinks the restrictions are appropriate and don’t violate the law because the media is still being allowed in courtrooms.
“If we have better technology throughout our courts, then it may be something that those could be broadcast in some way where people could watch on the internet – that would be the optimal solution on their side,” Moats said. “I don’t think our courts across the state have that ability.”
Moats said his only concern is that courts return to public access as soon as it’s safe to do so.
Defense attorney Cody Jerabek said he understands this is an exceptionally serious event, and some steps and actions needed to be taken.
“It is difficult. So, for example, we have clients that might want people to speak on their behalf regarding bond or speak on their behalf regarding sentencing and things like that,” he said. “So, those people can’t come in the courtroom, and that becomes exceptionally difficult for us.”
Jerabek said he had a sentencing the other day where people wanted to speak on his client’s behalf, and he had to hurry to get written statements from those people. He added that he thinks the written statements hold a little less weight than people being able to come into the courtroom and give their perspective, which is frustrating.
“(The courts) can find that a jury trial isn’t in everyone’s best interest right now, that it’s not in the state’s or the jurors’ best interest, and that’s why we have to now prove substantial prejudice to our client, in order to force the courts to give them their 180 days at this point.”
This is an extremely high burden to prove, he said, and, in his opinion, almost impossible.
There is another inherent concern with the confrontation clause, he said, which is the right to confront a witness that is called against his client. With the video conferencing, Jerabek said it brings issue to that.
He said right now, he doesn’t have a jury trial going on, but if he did, he would be concerned because having the public observe and have access to a jury trial is a fundamental right.
“We’re still running, and the courts have done a really good job of keeping things like bond arguments going, ensuring that defendants have a right to address being continued to be incarcerated during this, preliminary hearings – things like that, that are these fundamental rights of defendants are still being respected. And we’re still in there in the trenches, making sure that our clients have those protections for them,” he said.
Defense attorney Cassie Craven added that she thinks the courts are handling the situation really well in terms of accepting electronic filings and protecting defendants’ constitutional rights to the extent that they can.
Judges are doing a good job of looking at the cases that may be coming up on their speedy trial deadlines and addressing those cases with attorneys, Craven said. She said there hasn’t been the dilemma yet of someone not waiving a speedy trial deadline and the inability to call a jury – and hopefully it won’t.
“I don’t know how a public courthouse can close to the public,” Craven said. “I don’t know if the law allows for that, to be honest. I mean, I understand, of course – I think we all understand – but it might be something we want to think about in the future, and putting in some legal analysis and seeing if we want to change that for a situation like this.”
She added there sometimes already is a problem with public access in the courts. For example, in circuit court, when there are really large stacks, people have to sit in the hallways. She said she hopes people can take this situation and use it as a learning experience for the future.