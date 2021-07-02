LARAMIE – Wildfire season is firmly in place on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland.
U.S. Forest Service personnel are prepared to suppress any wildfire starts that may occur, but need public assistance to eliminate human-caused fires that could monopolize available resources.
Visitors should be aware of conditions and restrictions in place throughout the forests and grassland, as well as acknowledging the personal responsibility that comes with using National Forest system lands.
- Initial response resources – Resources have been pre-positioned throughout the forest and grassland for initial response to wildfire starts. Engines, dozers, personnel and helicopters are all available in various locations. The fire personnel available include qualified incident commanders, a wildland fire module in Colorado and an interagency team on call for the state of Wyoming.
- Stage 1 fire restrictions – Stage 1 restrictions are in effect across the entire forest and grassland. Personal, portable wood or charcoal burning fire pits/rings, often made of stainless steel, are not allowed under these restrictions. Campfires are only allowed in USDA approved and installed fire pits/grates, or gas-fueled devices with an on/off switch. This means that campfires are not allowed in dispersed locations within stacked rock fire rings, no matter how established the site appears. Violation of fire restrictions is punishable by fines up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment up to six months, or both. Anyone negligently or willfully starting a wildland fire could also be held responsible for the costs of that fire.
- No fireworks – In addition to the restrictions listed above and nearing the Fourth of July holiday, forest users are reminded that under no circumstances are fireworks allowed on federally managed lands.
- Muddy Slide, East Troublesome fire areas – The Muddy Slide Fire in south Routt County, Colorado, is active. An area closure is in place, and the fire has burned 4,093 acres with 39% containment. Also, the East Troublesome fire area is, for the short-term, in Grand County, Colorado. This closure is expected to be adjusted next week.
- Burned area hazards – As forest visitors make plans to visit areas near active or past fire burned areas, they should expect to find a changed landscape, with the potential for both long and short-term closures, as well as potential hazards that include debris flow, flash flooding and falling trees.
- Information – Visit the ‘Know Before You Go’ site at https://www.fs.usda.gov/visit/know-before-you-go and seek out on-the-ground condition reports before you visit. Also, recreation site status, maps, post-wildfire management efforts and potential hazards and emergency contacts can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/mbr/home.