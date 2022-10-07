Election 2022 bug

CHEYENNE – WyomingPBS is hosting debates for Wyoming governor and the U.S. House of Representatives on Oct. 13 at Central Wyoming College's Peck Theater in Riverton.

The debate for governor begins at 7 p.m., followed at 8 p.m. by the U.S. House debate. Both are open to the public. 

