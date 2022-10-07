...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...The western Nebraska Panhandle. East central and
southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
CHEYENNE – WyomingPBS is hosting debates for Wyoming governor and the U.S. House of Representatives on Oct. 13 at Central Wyoming College's Peck Theater in Riverton.
The debate for governor begins at 7 p.m., followed at 8 p.m. by the U.S. House debate. Both are open to the public.
Gov. Mark Gordon, the Republican incumbent, has confirmed his intent to debate, as have Democratic primary winner Theresa Livingston of Worland and Libertarian nominee Jared Baldes of Riverton. They are the three ballot-qualified candidates for the Nov. 8 general election.
On the U.S. House side, three of the four balloted candidates are expected to participate. Democratic primary winner Lynnette GreyBull, Libertarian nominee Richard Brubaker and Constitution Party nominee Marissa Selvig have all confirmed their plans to attend the debate.
Harriet Hageman, the Republican primary winner, declined the invitation.
Panelists questioning the candidates will be WyomingPBS senior producer Steve Peck, Wyoming Public Radio managing editor Kamila Kudelska, and former Riverton Ranger and current County 10 reporter Katie Roenigk.
Both debates will be moderated by WyomingPBS debate host Craig Blumenshine.