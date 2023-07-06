CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has extended the public comment period to seek additional comment on the sage-grouse core area map revisions proposed by the Sage-grouse Implementation Team (SGIT) until 5 p.m. July 28.

As was anticipated, this round of reviewing sage-grouse core area maps has sparked significant public interest. In response, Gov. Gordon and SGIT will hold additional meetings with landowners and other stakeholders to outline, explain, take comments and discuss the proposed changes to the map. The proposed changes put forward by the SGIT were a result of the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to revise the 2019 Greater sage-grouse plans.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus