...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If you are driving along I-80 and I-25 this
evening and overnight be sure to slow down and allow extra time
to reach your destination.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Public comment period extended on sage-grouse maps
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has extended the public comment period to seek additional comment on the sage-grouse core area map revisions proposed by the Sage-grouse Implementation Team (SGIT) until 5 p.m. July 28.
As was anticipated, this round of reviewing sage-grouse core area maps has sparked significant public interest. In response, Gov. Gordon and SGIT will hold additional meetings with landowners and other stakeholders to outline, explain, take comments and discuss the proposed changes to the map. The proposed changes put forward by the SGIT were a result of the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to revise the 2019 Greater sage-grouse plans.
The governor’s office and SGIT will hold additional informational meetings to talk to landowners and stakeholders before the public comment period closes on July 28. After the SGIT presents its final map, Gordon will make a final decision.