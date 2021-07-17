CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education is making changes to the Chapter 38 Rules regarding the Hathaway Scholarship Program, and now seeks public comment on the proposed rules.
The comment window is open through Aug. 30.
During the 2021 legislative session, a bill passed requiring changes to the Chapter 38 rules. House Enrolled Act 29 authorizes additional courses taken prior to grade nine to qualify for the Hathaway success curriculum. The proposed changes to the Chapter 38 Rules can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/hathawayrules.
Comments can be submitted online at https://tinyurl.com/hathawaycomments or mailed to: Wyoming Department of Education, Attn: Bradley Barker III, 122 W. 25th St., Suite E200, Cheyenne, WY 82002.
All public comments will be recorded verbatim, including the submitter’s name and city of residence. When commenting, specify which section of the rule the comment is concerning. All comments will be recorded and filed with the Secretary of State’s office.