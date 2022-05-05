CHEYENNE – Visit Cheyenne/DDA, along with Plan One, will hold a public comment session on Wednesday, May 11, from 5-7 p.m. for the 15th Street Railroad Experience Phase One project.

The session will be held in the Cheyenne Depot lobby, 121 W. 15th St. Members of the public are encouraged to attend to learn more about this downtown revitalization project.

On Oct. 22, 2021, the city of Cheyenne held a work session for the 15th Street Railroad Experience project. A video recording of that session can be found on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJ490ERE4is&t=1s.

