CHEYENNE – Any major local infrastructure project likely got its start on the city’s long-term transportation plan.
The plan, which has to be revisited every five years, strategically looks at how the city is changing and how transportation needs to adapt. It is used by elected officials to determine which road improvements to prioritize, which projects should move forward and what residents want from their transportation systems.
This year’s plan is called Connect 2045, and it is currently in its final public comment period, which will close Aug. 18.
You can give the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization your recommendations and priorities for transportation at tinyurl.com/connect2045 comments.
“This really helps us determine and prioritize projects for people driving, for roadway improvements, for bikeway improvements,” Chris Joannes of Kimley-Horn, the MPO’s consultant on the project, said at the MPO’s final open house Tuesday night.
In drafting the plan, the MPO considered a wide variety of factors, including the projected population growth and the travel demand forecast. Since the plan should reflect the wants, needs and priorities of the residents, public input is taken into account by the MPO during each step of the process.
“This is all very much in flux, so your comments really will have an impact as this comes to a close,” Joannes said.
At its final open house Tuesday night, which was held virtually, MPO staff presented a number of data points they’ve gathered during previous public comment periods that show what residents want from their transportation system.
From prior surveys, they found 45% of respondents walked to the Greenway system for recreational use; 36% walked to parks or recreation facilities; 59% don’t ride their bike to any local destination, indicating there may not be enough bike lanes; 44% would feel safer driving if cyclists had a separate lane; 95% never use public transportation.
From looking at that information, the planning staff and consultants draw trends and identify needs. For example, Joannes said the numbers for public transportation show that the bus system needs to become more efficient and easier to use.
The plan doesn’t identify funding sources for any recommended infrastructure improvements, but identifying the issues is the first step to finding the solutions.
Cheyenne MPO Director Tom Mason said, “(The plan) tells us what projects we need to start thinking about. ... It takes a lot of time and effort to get to the point of physically building the project, so that’s why this plan is important.”
The draft report on the Connect 2045 plan is slated for completion in September, and the plan is expected to be adopted by the Cheyenne City Council and Laramie County Board of Commissioners by early December.