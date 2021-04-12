CHEYENNE – Ward 3 City Councilwoman Michelle Aldrich will hold a public forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, in Lions Park.
Discussion will include proposed additions to city code involving mobile storage units and on-street parking of mobile storage units.
To protect the wellbeing of our community, the Kiwanis Community House asks those who attend to remember the following:
- Always wear a protective mask inside the Community House
- Maintain 6 feet of social distancing from others when possible
- Consistently wash hands and sanitize
- Stay home if you’re not feeling well