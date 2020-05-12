CHEYENNE – Laramie County officials want to remind people that public health orders are still in effect, and it’s important for people to keep social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The statewide public health orders are still in effect until Friday, May 15, which Laramie County is currently following. It’s important to abide by these public health orders so Laramie County can move to phase one of its Laramie County Recovery Plan at that time.
“I think that our feeling this weekend was that we also had gotten reports of different stores and groups of people not necessarily feeling like there was still health orders in place, or maybe being confused by the governor’s relaxation of granting of variances to other communities for certain business types, and we felt the need to just reiterate to people that we’re currently operating under the governor’s orders,” Laramie County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gunnar Malm said.
Malm said while Laramie County’s numbers are trending in the right direction, in order for the county to move forward into the next phases, it’s important to continue to practice social distancing and wear face coverings in public.
County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman said he wants to emphasize social distancing and face coverings are still important whenever someone is around people outside of their household. He said there’s no requirement to wear face coverings if someone is outside in the open air.
This is to help lower community spread of the virus and so the Laramie County Recovery Plan won’t be impacted by a surge of the virus over the summer. A surge would require the county to go backward instead of continuing to move forward.
Hartman said a surge is what Laramie County is worried about. He said there are currently no COVID-19 critically ill patients in the county or even very many new cases.
“But it’s easy for people to be lulled into a feeling of complacency and forget that this disease is still out there,” he said. “And we really do not want to see cases begin to pop up all over again.”
He said people still have to be vigilant and not let their guard down.
Between each phase of the county’s plan, there are 14 days for health officials to watch for any sign that the disease is increasing as a result of relaxations. Hartman said the whole point of this is that the process of restriction relaxation is driven by data, not specific dates.
Laramie County has had 111 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 55 probable cases as of Monday afternoon. Statewide, there have been 510 confirmed cases, 159 probable cases and seven deaths, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Malm said about 40% of Laramie County cases are coming from community spread, and the county wants to see that number continue to decrease. He said he wants to prevent the kind of things happening in Weld County, Colorado, from happening here.
“We’re not trying to impose any extra guidelines on people. We’re just reminding them to continue to practice those things that they’ve done for the last 60 days and gotten us to a position where we’re able to start looking at phasing things open,” Malm said. “We just need to make sure we’re doing it in a safe, steady and healthy way.”
Hartman said if things hold steady in the county, then they should be able to put out new guidance Friday that would allow certain businesses to loosen up more. For example, some restaurants would be allowed to have a set amount of inside seating available, and there could be a loosening of restrictions on churches to allow indoor services.
Malm said he’s continuing to ask for people’s patience and adherence to social distancing guidelines so the community can keep moving forward. He said he’s confident of the resilience of Laramie County and its residents.
The current orders
Currently, the orders implement restrictions on gyms, barber shops, salons, restaurants, bars and more.
Gyms can be open under restrictions limiting the number of people in the gym at a time, requiring gym staff to wear face coverings and not allowing people to use the locker rooms, according to the order. Gyms also cannot host one-on-one personal training classes or group classes.
This also includes making sure exercise equipment is at least six feet apart and not allowing more than nine people in any given area of the gym at a time, according to the order. Spas and saunas in the gyms must also remain closed, but people can use the swimming pool at a limit of one per swimming lane.
Child care facilities are open and can offer child care services to nonessential employees. The facilities must still limit to fewer than 10 people in a room at a time and follow proper cleaning protocols.
Child care facilities also have to screen people and children for symptoms of COVID-19 daily, and people dropping off or picking up children shouldn’t be allowed to enter the facility unless necessary, according to the order.
Restaurants, cafes, coffeehouses, food courts and other places offering food are to remain closed, except for take-out services. Bars, breweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, clubs and other alcoholic establishments are also still required to remain closed to on-site alcohol consumption. It should be noted that Gov. Mark Gordon has allowed alcohol to be delivered with food purchases.
Businesses that are still required to remain closed are movie theaters, concert halls, opera houses and music halls. K-12 schools, colleges, universities and trade schools still cannot host in-person classes prior to May 18.
Nail and hair salons and barber shops are open, as well as shops offering cosmetology, electrology, esthetic and massage therapy services. Tattoo, body art and piecing businesses are also open. These businesses must limit the number of people in their business to no more than nine at a time, screen the customers and staff for COVID-19 symptoms, require customers and staff to wear a face covering and do away with waiting areas.
People can utilize these businesses through appointment only, and all customers must remain at least six feet apart during their appointment, the order stated.
Gatherings of 10 or more people are still prohibited.