CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education is accepting public input on the proposed 2020 Computer Science Performance Standards.
Performance standards are the standards all students are expected to learn and be assessed on through the district assessment system by the end of the grade band. They specify the degree of understanding or demonstration of the knowledge and/or skill for a particular content standard. As such, it employs clear action verbs and describes “how good is good enough.”
Districts are expected to give students multiple opportunities to demonstrate proficiency on the performance standards and provide appropriate supports for student success, according to a news release from the WDE.
Once adopted, the performance standards will accompany the previously adopted 2019 Wyoming Computer Science Content Standards. Performance standards will be tied to the content standards on which districts are expected to assess all students through the district assessment system.
Public input on the proposed Performance Standards is open through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 27. Comments can be submitted online or mailed to: Wyoming Department of Education, Attn: Barb Marquer, 122 W. 25th St., Suite E200, Cheyenne, WY 82002.
The input collected on the performance standards will be shared with the State Board of Education for its consideration for adoption.