CHEYENNE – Every five years, a master transportation plan is drafted to outline infrastructure needs and priorities in Cheyenne and portions of Laramie County.
The plan affects decisions made by city and county officials when it comes to road construction and maintenance, and large projects suggested in the plan often show up later on sixth-penny sales tax ballots, such as the Christensen Road overpass project.
The Metropolitan Planning Organization’s 2020 transportation plan, Connect 2045, is currently in the works. But MPO, city and county staff are seeking public input to ensure the plan reflects the desires of Laramie County residents.
“We want to make sure we are listening to what the community is saying,” Cheyenne Planning and Development Director Charles Bloom said. “It gives more weight to the concerns of citizens, and it also gives better guidance to the Board of County Commissioners and the City Council as to where should they invest in infrastructure needs.”
A survey is available for residents to provide their input at https://connect2045.metroquest.com/ until May 28. Before completing the survey, residents can head to tinyurl.com/connect2045 to watch a video about the plan and view the community assessment, which summarizes the existing infrastructure, current traffic volumes and projected population growth.
Using the survey, residents will be able to provide extensive input on how they believe transportation should move forward in Laramie County.
“I have discovered over the years that the greater the public input, the better the project,” MPO Director Tom Mason said.
An open house was held in November to kick off the public comment portion of the plan, and MPO staff had an all-day community charette planned for April to receive more feedback. But now, due to COVID-19, they’re trying to receive just as much input online.
By taking the survey, residents can share their goals for the transportation network from a list of priorities like maintenance, connectivity, safety and growth.
Whichever areas are ranked most important for residents will be considered in the plan’s recommendations, which makes them “super important,” according to Troy Russ, a consultant with Kimley-Horn who is working on the project.
By determining residents’ priorities, Russ said, “It sort of helps the City Council, the county and the MPO board choose between projects.”
The survey also asks residents if they would prefer a few large projects or a larger number of small projects, or if they’d prefer projects to cover the entire area or more so in areas with greater economic needs. Residents can say whether they’d prefer to see more road maintenance and less new construction or vice versa.
The last phase of the survey is an interactive map where residents can drop suggestions for bike lanes, crosswalks and roundabouts in areas where they’ve experienced issues. Bloom said if they see a number of concerns about the need for a crosswalk at a specific intersection, they’ll be able to address the problem better.
“The more eyes on anything, the better the product,” Russ said. “So we really want community feedback, we really need community feedback to make sure we’re on the same page with everyone. That way, we can tell our elected officials that ‘Yes, this (plan) indeed addresses their constituents’ needs and expectations.’”