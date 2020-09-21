LARAMIE – The USDA Forest Service is asking for the public's help as it continues to investigate the cause of the Mullen Fire, which began Thursday, Sept. 17, in the Savage Run Wilderness of Medicine Bow National Forest.
The origin area of the Mullen Fire has been identified, and preliminary information indicates it could be human caused. The fire remains under investigation.
If you have first-hand information on activity occurring in the eastern area of Savage Run Wilderness, in the South Mullen Creek drainage, call the Medicine Bow National Forest's Laramie Ranger District anonymous tip line at 307-745-2392.
When calling the tip line, select option 5 (“to report any other information”). Please provide information about the date, time, location and any identifying facts about the activity. You are not required to leave your name or contact information, but it can be helpful in identifying responsible individuals.
Currently, and at the time of fire ignition, the forest is in Stage II fire restrictions, meaning no campfires.