...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming,
including the cities of Cheyenne, Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland,
Torrington, and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon smiles with his wife, Jennie, while rising to take the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Gordon had a private swearing-in ceremony early the same morning at the state Capitol that was closed to most media because it is an active construction site. Jacob Byk/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The public is invited to attend the inauguration of Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials – Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier and Superintendent of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder – on Monday in Cheyenne.
The inaugural events are as follows:
Prayer Service, 8:30 a.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1908 Central Ave.
Swearing-in ceremony, 10:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St.
Public reception, 11:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol Connector, 200 W. 24th St.
The swearing-in ceremony will be livestreamed on the governor's website, governor.wyo.gov.
For the latest information about the inauguration, visit wyo2023.com.