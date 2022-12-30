20190108_Governor Inauguration Mark Gordon_jb_29.JPG

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon smiles with his wife, Jennie, while rising to take the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Gordon had a private swearing-in ceremony early the same morning at the state Capitol that was closed to most media because it is an active construction site. Jacob Byk/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

 Jacob Byk

CHEYENNE – The public is invited to attend the inauguration of Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials – Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier and Superintendent of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder – on Monday in Cheyenne.

The inaugural events are as follows:

