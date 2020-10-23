CHEYENNE – The public is invited to attend a series of informational meetings regarding proposed Wyoming State Park and Historic Site fee increases expected to go into effect Jan. 1.
The public meetings can be accessed either virtually or by phone. Public comment regarding the changes can be made via the Secretary of State‘s website at http://rules.wyo.gov or via email to state.parks.parks@wyo.gov through Nov. 14.
“All revenue collected through visitor fees goes right back to Wyo Parks’ sites to fund operation/maintenance costs, new projects, site enhancements and resource protection,” Wyoming State Parks Deputy Director Dave Glenn said. “Current revenue shortfalls and necessary budget reductions will require an increase in revenue in order to keep state parks and historic sites open, staffed and maintained. Fees collected from visitors do not fully fund Wyo Parks operations. Wyo Parks also relies on general fund dollars and funding from other sources such as grants, motorboat gas taxes and donations.”
Public information meetings will be held via Google and via phone under the following schedule:
• Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 26
• Google meet id: meet.google.com/fgv-jdbv-ydo
• Phone number: 1-575-305-4675 (pin:827478303)
• 5-6 p.m. Nov. 2
• Google meet id: meet.google.com/kpc-xany-evk
• Phone number: 1-414-909-7595 (pin: 440 636 765#)
A copy of the proposed rules may be obtained on the Wyoming Administrative Rules System, https://rules.wyo.gov, by using the advanced search for proposed rules, or by contacting Wyo Parks Headquarters at 2301 Central Ave. or state.parks.parks@wyo.gov.