CHEYENNE – Ward 3 Cheyenne City Councilwoman Michelle Aldrich will hold a public forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1 at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Discussion will include proposed changes to City of Cheyenne Code, Chapter 5.68, Body Art Establishments and Operations and Chapter 5.08.250 of Chapter 5.08, Body Art Business License Fees.
To protect the wellbeing of our community and in accordance with statewide public health orders, the Kiwanis Community House asks those who attend to remember the following:
• Always wear a protective mask inside the Community House
• Maintain a 6-foot social distance from others
• Consistently wash hands and sanitize
• Stay home if you’re not feeling well