CHEYENNE – Interested in getting involved with Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County’s Jump into Jewels fundraiser?
Join them for an informational meeting Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the Willow Room of the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Jump into Jewels 2023 will be held April 28-29. Habitat volunteers will transform a beautiful space into a women’s boutique filled with gently used jewelry and accessories.
Proceeds from Jump into Jewels will directly fund Habitat’s 2023 house building efforts. For more information, email dan@cheyennehfh.org.
