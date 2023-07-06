CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne will host a public open house to receive community input and update the Dry Creek Master Drainage Plan for the Dry Creek drainage basin.

With continuing development north of Dell Range Boulevard and along the eastern side of the city’s corporate limits, stormwater runoff is projected to increase within the basin. This study will look at current drainage issues and update the drainage plan to address future flood control and ongoing maintenance within the basin.

