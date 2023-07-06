...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If you are driving along I-80 and I-25 this
evening and overnight be sure to slow down and allow extra time
to reach your destination.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Public invited to open house on Dry Creek Master Drainage Plan
CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne will host a public open house to receive community input and update the Dry Creek Master Drainage Plan for the Dry Creek drainage basin.
With continuing development north of Dell Range Boulevard and along the eastern side of the city’s corporate limits, stormwater runoff is projected to increase within the basin. This study will look at current drainage issues and update the drainage plan to address future flood control and ongoing maintenance within the basin.
The primary goal of the updated study is to provide a plan of conceptual designs for addressing future flood control for specific reaches and crossings of Dry Creek, along with preliminary cost estimates and a priority-driven implementation schedule.
The community is invited to an open house presentation and dialogue from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, in the Cottonwood Room of the Laramie County Library. During this event, the city, the design team and community members will explore and discuss improvement strategies that will guide the updated plan.