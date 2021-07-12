LARAMIE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will hold a public meeting on the Sheep Mountain Mule Deer Initiative at 6 p.m. July 22 at the Laramie Regional Game and Fish office, 1212 S. Adams St.
In conjunction with the meeting, a half-day field tour will be held Aug. 7.
During the meeting, participants will hear a summary of the results from the Sheep Mountain sightability survey, which uses a helicopter-based model to estimate mule deer numbers in the Sheep Mountain area; a summary of data retrieved from GPS-collared mule deer during a two-year migration study; the latest information on chronic wasting disease; and information on limited quota license opportunities for the 2022 hunting season.
The Aug. 7 field tour will visit areas of recent wildfires, including the Badger Creek, Squirrel Creek and Mullen Creek fires, to look at vegetation recovery and cheatgrass management in the burn scars. Tour participants will also visit sites used by mule deer based on recent GPS collar data. The tour will begin at 8 a.m. To participate in the tour, sign up at the meeting July 22 or RSVP to Ryan Amundson at 307-331-0787.
The Sheep Mountain Mule Deer Herd consists of hunt areas; 61, 74, 75, 76 and 77 in southeast Wyoming. In 2014, the Sheep Mountain Mule Deer Initiative was formed to identify and prioritize the current issues facing the herd, and to develop management strategies to address these issues. The Sheep Mountain Mule Deer Herd provides opportunities for mule deer hunters from the nearby cities of Laramie and Cheyenne.
Like many places in the western United States, the Sheep Mountain area has experienced a decline in mule deer numbers over the past 30 years.
To learn more about the Sheep Mountain Mule Deer Initiative and to read the management plan for this herd, visit https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Habitat/Statewide-Mule-Deer-Initiatives/Mule-Deer-Public-Working-Groups/Sheep-Mountain.