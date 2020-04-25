CHEYENNE – This Sunday evening, Holocaust survivor Sami Steigmann will present his story free of charge online via the Zoom videoconferencing platform.
The program, “We Remember: A Child Holocaust Survivor Shares His Story,” begins at 7:30 p.m. To join the Zoom meeting, go online to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84350286975, and used Meeting ID: 843 5028 6975.
Steigmann is dedicated to reaching as many young people as he can, nationally and internationally, to promote tolerance, and, hopefully, they will make it a better world for themselves, their children and their grandchildren.
Participants are invited to send in their Q&A questions for Steigmann in advance to info@jewishwyoming.com.
The presentation is a project of the Chabad Jewish Center of Wyoming. For more information, go online to www.JewishWyoming.com or call 307-462-0847.